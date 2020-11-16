Segway’s Ninebot ES2-N Electric Scooter drops to $400 (Save 32%)

Best Buy offers the Segway Ninebot ES2-N Electric Scooter for $399.99 shipped for My Best Buy members. Usually fetching $589 at Amazon, today’s offer is 32% in savings, $50 under the value of our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Segway Ninebot ES2-N delivers a 15.5MPH max speed alongside 15-miles of range, making it a great option for just cruising around the neighborhood or quick trips to a local shop. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Those in the market for a more affordable way to get in the EV game will want to consider the Razor E Prime Air Electric Scooter for $329 at Amazon. This alternative not only lets you pocket some extra savings by skipping on the Segway branding and design, but will score you a scooter that can hit top speeds of 15MPH. Or if you’re shopping for an EV for the kids, the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter is a great option to consider with its 10MPH top speed and $230 price tag.

Then go be sure to check out all of the environmentally-conscious deals over in our Green Deals guide. There you’ll find price cuts on Greenworks 80V lawn tools, as well as smart thermostats and more.

Segway Ninebot ES2-N features:

The Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES Series is built with high-strength, lightweight aerospace-grade aluminum alloy. The one-click folding system makes the kickscooters easily portable on public transportation, stored in your car, and more. Featured with a customizable LED display (ES2/ ES4), the ES Series makes a bold yet sophisticated statement bringing fashion and technology to the fullest.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!