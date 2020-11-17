Dock your MacBook in Twelve South’s aluminum BookArc at $43.50 (Save 27%)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South BookArc MacBook Stand for $43.70 shipped. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer saves you 27%, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and marks a new all-time low. Twelve South BookArc complements your work from home MacBook setup with an aluminum build and matching silver colorway. On top of just tidying up your setup with a vertical design that frees up more space on your desk, there’s also integrated cable management here as well as rubber padding to protect your Mac. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If giving up the Twelve South quality and branding are deal breakers, this well-reviewed vertical laptop stand will do the trick for less. It’s currently $20 at Amazon, delivering a similar aluminum MacBook dock for less than the lead deal that comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 3,000 customers.

Another great option for turning your MacBook into a more desktop-class machine would be grabbing CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock now that it’s on sale for $220. This lets you have a single cable setup for connecting to a monitor and peripherals, with its 87W power passthrough charging the plugged in device, too. Or just swing by our Mac accessories guide for additional workstation upgrades.

Twelve South BookArc features:

BookArc is the little MacBook stand that makes room for a big monitor. How? It holds MacBook vertically and off of your desk. Set your MacBook atop BookArc, plug in your favorite external monitor, keyboard & mouse. Now you have taken a compact laptop and turned it into a comfortable desktop setup for your home or office.

