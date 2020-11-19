RHA’s latest product is its TrueControl ANC headphones. These are truly wireless earbuds that offer active noise cancelation and utilize “cutting-edge technology”, providing high-quality audio in a sleek form-factor. You’ll find up to 20-hours of battery life available here, and the unique part is that the RHA Connect App allows you to completely customize your listening experience. What all do the RHA TrueControl ANC headphones offer? Keep reading to find out.

RHA’s new TrueControl ANC headphones offer “sound without compromise”

RHA is known for its high-quality headphones, offering a great experience with a premium product. RHA built TrueControl to “produce deep and detailed audio at any volume,” which is something that other true wireless earbuds can have a problem with. The EQ has been “meticulously tuned” so that your music “sounds immersive and natural,” even when the ANC is enabled.

Should you have a device that supports Qualcomm’s high-quality apeX codec, or AAC, these headphones take full advantage of it. Plus, through the RHA Connect app, you’ll be able to customize the EQ of the earbuds to fit your specific listening style.

Adjust just how much of the world you block out

Some ANC headphones offer either 100% noise cancellation or 0%, with no inbetween. Even Apple’s AirPods Pro only offer three main levels of ANC, either enabled, disabled, or “Transparency” where it pipes in audio to allow you to hear better.

RHA decided that they wanted to give users the ability to adjust how much ambient noise they let in, and TrueControl puts that capability at your fingertips. There’s also “Quick Aware,” which immediately pauses your audio and switches to full ambient mode whenever you hold over the left earbud. This can be used if you are ordering coffee, heard someone call your name, or just need to pause things for a moment.

Listen all day long with up to 20-hours of battery life

The RHA TrueControl ANC headphones offer up to 20-hours of playback on a single charge, and that’s with ANC on. They achieve this with 5-hours of listening on a charge of the buds, and then an additional 15-hours in the carrying case. The case supports rapid charging via USB-C or Qi wireless, allowing you to easily top it off so it’s never without power.

Pricing and availability

RHA TrueControl ANC True Wireless Earbuds will retail for $299.95 and are available for pre-order today in select stores. The full launch is slated for December 11. Interested in saving some cash? Right now, there’s a limited-time promotion that drops the RHA TrueControl Earbuds to $239.96 with the code FIRSTINLINE at checkout. We don’t have any information on how long this code will last, so be sure to take advantage of it now before time runs out.

