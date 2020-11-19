GameStop has now kicked off its Countdown to Black Friday sale. The 3-day event runs from now through Saturday November 21, 2020 with big-time price drops on games, Funko POP, apparel, collectibles, board games, and much more. This is great place to score some gamer geek gifts, stocking stuffers, and pieces to fill out your collections. Head below for a closer look at the best deals from the GameStop Countdown to Black Friday sale.

GameStop Countdown to Black Friday sale

As we mentioned above, the GameStop Countdown to Black Friday sale is live from now through Saturday. While it appears as though GameStop is holding back its very best game deals for next week, there are some notable price drops here. But the real standout deals land on the collectible and gamer gear side of things with deep offers on a wide range of apparel and accessories as well as up to 25% off Funk POP vinyl figures.

Here are some standouts to watch out for as well as some handy links to the most notable collections of deals:

We were expecting to see the PDP Fight Pad Pro Controllers drop to $9.99, but it looks like these offers are only available in-store (for right now anyway) judging by the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sonic Edition model’s listing.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the GameStop Countdown to Black Friday sale right here. Then head over to this morning’s roundup for even more early holiday gaming deals and hit up our roundup of all of the best upcoming Black Friday gaming offers to prep for next week.

