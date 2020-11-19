GameStop Countdown to Black Friday sale now live: 25% off Funko, BOGO FREE Tees, more

-
Apps GamesGameStopBlack Friday 2020
Get this deal 40% off Now Live!

GameStop has now kicked off its Countdown to Black Friday sale. The 3-day event runs from now through Saturday November 21, 2020 with big-time price drops on games, Funko POP, apparel, collectibles, board games, and much more. This is great place to score some gamer geek gifts, stocking stuffers, and pieces to fill out your collections. Head below for a closer look at the best deals from the GameStop Countdown to Black Friday sale. 

GameStop Countdown to Black Friday sale

As we mentioned above, the GameStop Countdown to Black Friday sale is live from now through Saturday. While it appears as though GameStop is holding back its very best game deals for next week, there are some notable price drops here. But the real standout deals land on the collectible and gamer gear side of things with deep offers on a wide range of apparel and accessories as well as up to 25% off Funk POP vinyl figures. 

Here are some standouts to watch out for as well as some handy links to the most notable collections of deals:

We were expecting to see the PDP Fight Pad Pro Controllers drop to $9.99, but it looks like these offers are only available in-store (for right now anyway) judging by the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sonic Edition model’s listing. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of the GameStop Countdown to Black Friday sale right here. Then head over to this morning’s roundup for even more early holiday gaming deals and hit up our roundup of all of the best upcoming Black Friday gaming offers to prep for next week. 

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5Toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

GameStop

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more

Black Friday 2020

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Series X, game deals, more

Learn More

Nintendo Black Friday ad: Special edition console, first-party game deals, more

Read More Learn More

GameStop Black Friday ad: PS5 and Xbox Series X available in-store, Switch bundles, more

Learn More

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after games and gear

Read more Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Silicon Macs see first discount, Best Buy 4-day sale, Herman Miller Black Friday deals, more

Learn More

Best Buy Black Friday Ad released: Deals start now, latest iPads heavily discounted, TVs, much more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
30% off

Smartphone-controlled LED strip lights for your home theater from $22.50 (30% off)

$22.50+ Learn More