SanDisk’s latest Extreme PRO USB-C SSD offers 2GB/s transfer speeds at $230 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable USB 3.2/USB-C Solid-State Drive for $229.99 shipped. Also at B&H, Western Digital, and Adorama. For comparison, it normally goes for between $300 to $310 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is the latest version of SanDisk’s portable Extreme Pro SSD that offers insane performance over a single USB-C cable. It utilizes USB 3.2 to deliver up to 2,000MB/s transfer speeds, thanks to the internal NVMe SSD. Plus, the drive offers IP55 water and dust resistance, as well as drop protection for up to a 2-meter tumble. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to drop $230 on a storage drive, well, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a great alternative. It also sports 1TB of storage and comes in at just $160 shipped. The main disadvantage here is the read/write speeds, as it maxes out at 1,050MB/s, which is around half the speed of today’s lead deal.

Do you need more internal storage? Well, Kingston’s 250GB NVMe SSD is available for just $35 right now. This saves you 23% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

SanDisk Extreme PRO USB-C SSD features:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

Up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance(3), and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world.

