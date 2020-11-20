Early Black Friday game deals: Tsushima, Last of Us II, Spider-Man, Cuphead, more

Amazon is now offering Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest advertised Black Friday price and the best we can find. Perfect for scoring a discounted copy before next week’s sales, this way you can ensure you score one without worry about them selling out. If you haven’t hear by now, Ghost of Tsushima is a gorgeous open-world game set in feudal Japan as players take on the role of Jin Sakai — a samurai turned ghostly ninja attempting to rid his homeland of invasion. But the early Black Friday game deals don’t stop there as Amazon has kicked things off well ahead of this weekend’s scheduled events. Head below for more including The Last of Us Part II, Spider-Man, God of War, Just Dance 2021, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Cuphead, and many more.

Digital Sales and More:

Early Black Friday game deals:

Pre-orders:

All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever

Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support

EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!