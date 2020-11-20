Early Black Friday game deals: Tsushima, Last of Us II, Spider-Man, Cuphead, more

Amazon is now offering Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest advertised Black Friday price and the best we can find. Perfect for scoring a discounted copy before next week’s sales, this way you can ensure you score one without worry about them selling out. If you haven’t hear by now, Ghost of Tsushima is a gorgeous open-world game set in feudal Japan as players take on the role of Jin Sakai — a samurai turned ghostly ninja attempting to rid his homeland of invasion. But the early Black Friday game deals don’t stop there as Amazon has kicked things off well ahead of this weekend’s scheduled events. Head below for more including The Last of Us Part II, Spider-Man, God of War, Just Dance 2021, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Cuphead, and many more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Xbox digital Black Friday Game deals up to 55% off
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
- Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming Edition
- PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
- Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
Early Black Friday game deals:
- Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Avengers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on PS4
- Just Dance 2021 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Xbox One digital
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time$39 (Reg. $60)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. up to $40)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $25 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $20 (Reg. $40)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $60)
- Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate $35 (Reg. $100)
- Titanfall 2 Standard Edition $4 (Reg. $20)
- Street Fighter V: Champion $20 (Reg. $30)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 2 on PS4 for $15 (Reg. $20+)
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $3 (Reg. $15)
- Blasphemous $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Moss $15 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $6 (Reg. $25)
- Close to the Sun$8 (Reg. $30)
- Evoland Legendary Edition $8 (Reg. $20)
- Owlboy Xbox $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Division 2 Warlords of New York $20 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 21 $36 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Xbox Watch Dogs franchise sale from $7
- Xbox Tom Clancy franchise sale from $7.50
- Sony PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $6 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodborne Complete $15 (Reg. $35)
- More PlayStation indies up to 75% off
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Bioshock Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Spelunky 2 on PS4 $16 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste PS4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
