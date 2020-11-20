Early Black Friday game deals: Tsushima, Last of Us II, Spider-Man, Cuphead, more

Amazon is now offering Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest advertised Black Friday price and the best we can find. Perfect for scoring a discounted copy before next week’s sales, this way you can ensure you score one without worry about them selling out. If you haven’t hear by now, Ghost of Tsushima is a gorgeous open-world game set in feudal Japan as players take on the role of Jin Sakai — a samurai turned ghostly ninja attempting to rid his homeland of invasion. But the early Black Friday game deals don’t stop there as Amazon has kicked things off well ahead of this weekend’s scheduled events. Head below for more including The Last of Us Part II, Spider-Man, God of War, Just Dance 2021, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Cuphead, and many more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Early Black Friday game deals:

Pre-orders:

