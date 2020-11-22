The Black Friday Xbox Controller deals are now live including the latest edition Robot White, Carbon Black, and Shock Blue models. Amazon is offering the Robot White and Carbon Black gamepads at $39.99 with the Shock Blue iteration at $44.99 shipped. That’s matching the Black Friday pricing now live at both Microsoft and Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is up to 33% in savings, some of the lowest prices we have tracked on the latest models, and a perfect time to score one in time for Christmas. On top of the “new hybrid D-pad for accurate, yet familiar input,” these options allow gamers to “quickly pair with, play on, and switch between” Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android (iOS support details here). Check out today’s holiday offer on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, then head below for the rest of today’s Black Friday Xbox Controller deals.

On top of today’s Game Pass Ultimate deal, we are also now tracking over 700 digital Xbox games on sale as well as just about all of the best advertised Black Friday game deals in this morning’s roundup. But that’s just the beginning here, the Black Friday pricing is now live across just about every product category and you can browse through the best of them right here.

