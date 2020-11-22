Get a $100 iTunes gift card + $20 credit for $100 delivered

Target offers a $100 iTunes gift card bundled with a $20 Target gift card for $100. Free delivery is available via email. That equates to a $20 savings, matching our previous mention and marking a rare savings on iTunes credit in 2020. You can use these gift cards to grab discounted Apple music subscriptions, along with other streaming services. Head over to our daily app and games roundup to score even better deals. Full terms and conditions below.

Terms and conditions:

Beware of gift card scams. Do not share your code. Valid only for U.S. transactions in Apple properties. For assistance visit support.apple.com/giftcard or call 1-800-275-2273. Not redeemable at Apple resellers or for cash, and no resale, refunds, or exchanges, except as required by law. Apple is not responsible for unauthorized use. Terms apply; see apple.com/us/go/legal/gc. Issued by Apple Value Services, LLC (AVS). © 2020 Apple Inc. All rights reserved.

