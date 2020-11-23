Aukey’s 1080p webcam gives your zoom calls an upgraded look at $29.50 (40% off)

Aukey via Amazon is offering its 1080p FHD Webcam for $29.74 shipped. Normally $15, today’s deal beats our last mention by more than $6 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve yet to pick up a dedicated webcam for Zoom calls, it’s time. While your computer might have a built-in camera, it’s likely nowhere near the quality that a dedicated model is. Today’s deal offers full 1080p HD video capture and even has built-in noise-reducing microphones, giving you a 2-for-1 upgrade. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the Aukey namesake, this 1080p webcam is available for $22 Prime shipped. You’ll find a built-in camera cover available here, ensuring that nobody can peep through your computer uninvited. Plus, it also sports microphones for higher-quality voice calls.

Looking for a new computer? Apple’s 21.5-inch iMac is currently up to $299 off with prices starting as low as $1,000. Offering an all-in-one design, this sleek desktop will give you a great work-from-home upgrade if you’re still rocking an older machine at your desk.

Aukey 1080p Webcam features:

Full HD Video: High-definition 1080p 2-megapixel webcam with 1/2.9” CMOS image sensor and built-in stereo microphones. Delivers sharp, smooth video for Skype chats and YouTube recordings

Live Streaming & Recording: Excellent video quality with 1080p streaming and recording at 30fps. Good performance even in dimly lit rooms. Fixed focus keeps things in focus up to five meters away. Stream and capture clearer and more detailed video, also with stereo sound

Fast Installation: Conveniently clip this camera onto flat-screen computer monitors and laptop computer screens or stand it on desks and other flat surfaces

