Segway’s matte black and orange electric scooter hits all-time low at $300

-
AmazonGreen DealsBlack Friday 2020Segway
Reg. $400 $300

Amazon offers the Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $400, today’s deal is just the second discount we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Segway takes a unique approach with the ES1L. Yes, it’s an electric scooter and I’ll get to that in a second, but one of the more interesting features here is its “camera-ready” build. Segway has made this particular scooter for video highlights with extra splashes of color, a more powerful motor, and various other tiny tweaks to make it ready for your video. Of course, the 500W internal motor is also capable of hitting speeds up to 12MPH and providing up to 12-miles of total range. There’s also a built-in display that relays key info like speed, battery life, and other data. Early reviews are good at Amazon, much like the rest of Segway’s lineup.

For a more affordable alternative, ditch the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s K8 Titan Kick Scooter for Adults. This bad boy can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind. Of course, you’ll have to manually power this scooter, but for some, that may be a preferred alternative to charging up the lead deal regularly.

Looking for more Segway deals? We still have plenty of early Black Friday offers available from last week. That includes the top-rated Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Skates that are down to a new all-time low price of $200 from the usual $300+ going rate. Check out the entire sale here for more details.

Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter features:

  • Introducing the Camera-Ready Scooter: With powerful 250W motor, Segway Ninebot ES1L can reach to 12.4 mph, travel up to 12.4 miles, accommodate a max load of 220 lbs.The vehicle design is seamless, which showcases its superior craftmanship.
  • Lightweight & Foldable: The aerospace-grade aluminum alloy body material gives ES1L a portable weight of 24.9lbs. With one-click folding system, it’s easy to carry on public transportation, store in your car. Take it with you to wherever and whenever.
  • Comfortable & Safe Riding: The spring in the front shock absorber is designed to cushion the rider from bumps and dips. 8 inch inner-support hollow tires provide maximum rider comfort. With front electronic, and rear foot brakes ensure braking safety.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Black Friday 2020 Segway

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbo...
totallee Black Friday sale 30% off with lowest prices y...
Amazon’s 14-piece Angled Wrench Set hits second-b...
adidas Black Friday Deals start today with up to 50% of...
Amazon’s premium dry-erase boards are borderless,...
Converse Cyber Week Deals offer extra 25% off sale styl...
AeroGarden Sprout sees first discount to $70 (Save 30%)...
Ninja Black Friday deals from $100: Air fryers, multi-c...
Show More Comments

Related

Prime Day brings huge savings on electric bikes from Juiced and Amazon

Learn More
Save $270

Early Black Friday deals slash up to $270 off Segway gear priced from $200 (Amazon lows)

From $200 Learn More

Green Deals: Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Blower $300, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Bird Electric Scooter $299, more

Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 04, 2020

Listen now

Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Electric Leaf Blower $79, more

Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer $68, more

Learn More
Up to 40% off

HomeKit cameras, smart locks, Wi-Fi vacuums, more in early Black Friday eufy sale from $20

From $20 Learn More