Segway’s matte black and orange electric scooter hits all-time low at $300

Amazon offers the Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $400, today’s deal is just the second discount we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Segway takes a unique approach with the ES1L. Yes, it’s an electric scooter and I’ll get to that in a second, but one of the more interesting features here is its “camera-ready” build. Segway has made this particular scooter for video highlights with extra splashes of color, a more powerful motor, and various other tiny tweaks to make it ready for your video. Of course, the 500W internal motor is also capable of hitting speeds up to 12MPH and providing up to 12-miles of total range. There’s also a built-in display that relays key info like speed, battery life, and other data. Early reviews are good at Amazon, much like the rest of Segway’s lineup.

For a more affordable alternative, ditch the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s K8 Titan Kick Scooter for Adults. This bad boy can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind. Of course, you’ll have to manually power this scooter, but for some, that may be a preferred alternative to charging up the lead deal regularly.

Looking for more Segway deals? We still have plenty of early Black Friday offers available from last week. That includes the top-rated Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Skates that are down to a new all-time low price of $200 from the usual $300+ going rate. Check out the entire sale here for more details.

Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter features:

Introducing the Camera-Ready Scooter: With powerful 250W motor, Segway Ninebot ES1L can reach to 12.4 mph, travel up to 12.4 miles, accommodate a max load of 220 lbs.The vehicle design is seamless, which showcases its superior craftmanship.

Lightweight & Foldable: The aerospace-grade aluminum alloy body material gives ES1L a portable weight of 24.9lbs. With one-click folding system, it’s easy to carry on public transportation, store in your car. Take it with you to wherever and whenever.

Comfortable & Safe Riding: The spring in the front shock absorber is designed to cushion the rider from bumps and dips. 8 inch inner-support hollow tires provide maximum rider comfort. With front electronic, and rear foot brakes ensure braking safety.

