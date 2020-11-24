Black Friday at Amazon takes up to $430 off Microsoft’s latest Surface devices

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a few notable Microsoft Surface discounts up to $430 off. Our top pick is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i7/16GB/512GB SSD for $1,469 shipped. That’s $430 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $142. Microsoft’s 2-in-1 computer is ready to be a laptop and tablet whenever needed. The latest model features a 10th-generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and half a terabyte of storage. When it comes to I/O, you’ll be pleased to find both USB-A and Type-C ports, paving the way for legacy and forward-thinking connectivity. All-day battery life clocks in at 10.5-hours, and it can charge from empty to 80% “in just over an hour.” Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more related deals below. Some Surface devices are priced as low as $1,193.

More related deals:

Pair today’s deal with Microsoft Surface Dock 2 at $179 to let productivity soar. Any of the Surface purchases above leave you with more than enough savings to grab it. Once in your possession you’ll be able to charge your device, drive external monitors, a keyboard, mouse, and more. Read all the details in our launch coverage.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features:

Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally

Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer.

More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging.Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology

