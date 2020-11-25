DuroMax’s Dual Fuel Generator sees big-time price drop at Amazon: $384 (Reg. $550+)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering the DuroMax XP4850EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator for $383.99 shipped. Originally $1,000, it sells for between $550 and $770 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Home Depot is charging $549 right now for comparison. This model can run on either propane or gasoline with a 3.96-gallon tank and can provide up to “3,850 running watts.” Alongside the ability to run at 120V and 240V simultaneously, it also ships with an electric start, oil funnel, spark plug wrench, tools set, wheels and handle kit, and DC charging cables. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something to protect your investment on the porch or in the shed, take a look at this Porch Shield Waterproof Universal Generator Cover at $21 Prime shipped. Made of 600D durable polyester fabric, added water-resistant laminated undercoating here will help keep your generator dry. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,400 Amazon customers.

You’ll also want to check out today’s Home Depot RIDGID Black Friday tool sale with up to 40% off DIY essentials, not to mention all of the other tool deals you’ll find right here. But if it’s the environmentally-friendly gear you’re after, our Green Deals hub is where you need to be. And, Anker’s Powerhouse portable battery/generator lineup is on sale from $120 today.

More on the DuroMax Portable Generator:

Your purchase includes One DuroMax XP4850EH 4850 watt Dual Fuel Hybrid generator with Electric Start, One oil funnel, One spark plug wrench, tools set, wheels and handle kit, DC charging cables and owner’s manual

Portable Generator dimensions: 24” L x 17″ W x 17″ H. Product weight: 127 lbs

Specifications: Noise level – 69 dB. Fuel tank capacity (GASOLINE) – 3.96 gallons. Suggested tank size (PROPANE) – 20 gallons

The ability to run on Propane or Gasoline allows the Freedom and Flexibility of Fuel Choice

