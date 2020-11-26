Call home for the holidays with this 1080p USB webcam at $25, today only (28% off)

-
28% off $25

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, HongXin (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a GESMA 1080p USB Webcam for $25.19 shipped. Down from its $35 list price, you’ll save 28% and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked recently. While most laptops have built-in webcams, it’s hard to deny that generally, it doesn’t produce a quality picture. Upgrading to a dedicated webcam is the best way to upgrade the visual appeal of your video calls. Whether you are video chatting for work or just trying to call friends and family for the holidays, this offers a solid upgrade all around. Rated 4.6/5 stars. It’s also a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you’re wanting to save some cash, and happen to be a Prime member, the Firsting 1080p USB Webcam is available for $15.99 shipped. Normally $20 for non-Prime members, today’s deal saves you 20% and is the best available. This offers a similar build to today’s lead deal, but doesn’t utilize quite as nice of a sensor. Overall, it’s still a great upgrade from the built-in webcam on your MacBook or laptop. Rated 4/5 stars.

Maybe you’re after a bigger upgrade. If so, GoPro’s HERO9 Black Friday deal gives you $446 worth of gear at $350. GoPro can be used as a webcam, giving you up to 5K footage sent to your computer for a high-quality image.

GESMA 1080p USB Webcam features:

Plug and Play Webcam: Our computer webcam can plug and play very easily. With USB 2.0 connector, no need to download or install any complicated driver software, convenience and useful. Please kindly noted it’s not workable for Google System. Kindly check your computer system before purchasing.

