Amazon Thanksgiving toy sale from $2: Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, Barbie, more up to 50% off

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price toys. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and just about everything carries solid 4+ star ratings. With deals starting from just $1.99, this is a great time to knock some of the gifts for the kids off your list. You’ll find everything from Barbie playsets and dolls, to games, deep price drops on Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, and much more. Hit the fold for a closer look at our top picks from the Amazon Thanksgiving toy sale.

Amazon Thanksgiving toy sale:

You’ll also want to dive into our ongoing LEGO Black Friday roundup with kits starting from $6. Then check out the Amazon Thanksgiving Marvel sale and the now live official Disney Black Friday event from $5, not mention our Black Friday 2020 deal hub for everything else.

More on the Fisher-Price Shark Bite Pirate Ship:

Shark, ahoy Roll ship along to make “fins” move

Hungry for adventure? Push Power Pad to activate “shark biting” action – and capture prisoners in the ship’s hull

Lift hatch to reveal captured prisoners

Turn another Power Pad left to reveal the treasure’s hiding spot turn right to fire cannons

Includes Shark Bite Pirate Ship playset, 2 pirate figures, 2 helmets, 2 swords, 1 cannon ball, 4 projectiles, a spyglass and treasure

