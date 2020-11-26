Amazon Thanksgiving toy sale from $2: Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, Barbie, more up to 50% off

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price toys. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and just about everything carries solid 4+ star ratings. With deals starting from just $1.99, this is a great time to knock some of the gifts for the kids off your list. You’ll find everything from Barbie playsets and dolls, to games, deep price drops on Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, and much more. Hit the fold for a closer look at our top picks from the Amazon Thanksgiving toy sale.
Amazon Thanksgiving toy sale:
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Chair $24 (Reg. $40)
- 7-pack Fisher-Price Toy Story Little People $10 (Reg. $20)
- Fisher-Price Boppin’ Activity Bugs $10.50 (Reg. $16)
- Fisher-Price Shark Bite Pirate Ship $35 (Reg. $50)
- Fisher-Price Count & Rumble Piggy Bank $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- 10-pack Assorted Hot Wheels cars $8.50 (Reg. $13)
- Hot Wheels Spin Storm Track Set $31.50 (Reg. $45)
- Barbie Dreamtopia Mermaid $14 (Reg. $20)
- And much more from $2…
You’ll also want to dive into our ongoing LEGO Black Friday roundup with kits starting from $6. Then check out the Amazon Thanksgiving Marvel sale and the now live official Disney Black Friday event from $5, not mention our Black Friday 2020 deal hub for everything else.
More on the Fisher-Price Shark Bite Pirate Ship:
- Shark, ahoy Roll ship along to make “fins” move
- Hungry for adventure? Push Power Pad to activate “shark biting” action – and capture prisoners in the ship’s hull
- Lift hatch to reveal captured prisoners
- Turn another Power Pad left to reveal the treasure’s hiding spot turn right to fire cannons
- Includes Shark Bite Pirate Ship playset, 2 pirate figures, 2 helmets, 2 swords, 1 cannon ball, 4 projectiles, a spyglass and treasure
