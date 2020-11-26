Power your NAS, network, or computer with APC’s 650VA UPS at $35 (Up to 56% off)

Office Depot is offering the APC Back-UPS 650VA 7-outlet UPS (BVN650M1) for $34.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available on orders of $60 or more. Today’s deal knocks $45 off its normal list price, $25 off the current sale at Best Buy, and is the lowest available. Whether you need a UPS for your desk or just to keep your network online during power outages, this is a fantastic option. With 650VA of power, it’ll run most devices for several minutes at least before it dies once the power goes out, giving you enough time to save documents and close out programs before properly shutting things down. You’ll find seven total outlets here, with five being backed up via the battery and two only being surge protected. There’s also a 2.1A USB port available here to recharge your smartphone or other devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

It’s hard to find another UPS for a lower price. Instead, we’d recommend opting for Belkin’s 12-outlet surge protector. I have a few of these around my house and absolutely love them. You’ll find six outlets down the center for normal plugs, and another six spread out along each side ready to handle larger brick-style power adapters. At $20, it’s easy to recommend picking this up for your desk.

However, you could also opt for a 2-pack of wall-mounted Philips 6-outlet surge protectors instead. These go directly on the wall and take up no floor space, unlike the two options above. However, you’ll find that they don’t support larger brick-style power adapters nearly as well. Though, at $17 for the pair, it’s hard to argue with the price.

APC Back-UPS 650VA UPS features:

  • Battery Backup protects connected electronics from power events like surges and power outages.
  • 7 Outlets (5 Battery Backup and Surge Protection and 2 Surge Protection Only).
  • 1 USB Charging Port, 2.1 amps.
  • 490 Joule surge energy rating.

