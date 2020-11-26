Save on motorized standing desks, UltraWide monitors, more in Monoprice’s Back Friday sale

Monoprice’s Black Friday sale is now underway with a variety of discounts on work from home upgrades, smart home gear, and much more. Shipping varies per order, but most of the price cuts here included no-cost delivery. Headlining is the Workstream Sit-Stand Dual-Motor Standing Desk Frame for $299.99 shipped. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. Monoprice’s sit-stand desk is fully motorized to make elevating into a standing configuration a cinch. It can adjust from 43-inches all the way up to 87-inches in height and supports up to 176-pounds of weight. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 120 customers and I’ve been rocking a similar model in my personal desk setup, so I can vouch for the overall quality of Monoprice’s standing desks. Head below for more.

Other highlights from the Monoprice Black Friday sale:

While we’re talking work from home upgrades, Canon’s wireless printer might be calling your name now that it’s down to $79. But even if not, there are plenty of other deals to be had in our Mac accessories guide, including some notable price cuts on CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 docks, 10G Ethernet adapters, and more from $90.

Workstream Dual-Motor Standing Desk features:

Boost your productivity with increased workplace comfort and improved health with this sleek, modern sit-stand desk. Raised and lowered using a fast, quiet, and powerful dual-motor automatic lifting system, this height adjustable desk frame lets you work from a seating position and change to a standing position whenever you want.

