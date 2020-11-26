CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 docks, 10G Ethernet adapters, more on sale from $90

CalDigit’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Mac accessories headlined by the TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. If a MacBook is your main work machine, this Thunderbolt 3 dock lets you turn it into a full-fledged desktop with access to five USB ports, three USB-C outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. There’s also 87W power passthrough, allowing you to achieve a single-cable setup. As a #1 best-seller, over 2,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons in today’s sale in order to lock-in the discounted price on everything below. Across the board, you’re looking at some of the very first price cuts on the CalDigit accessories, not to mention new all-time lows.

Other CalDigit deals today:

While you can currently score new M1 MacBooks at their best prices yet, our Mac accessories guide has plenty of other discounts for expanding your workstation. This morning already saw a series of price cuts Das Keyboard models from $95, but other highlights so far ahead of Black Friday include top-rated Macally accessories from $10, Samsung and WD storage starting at $70, and more.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!