CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 docks, 10G Ethernet adapters, more on sale from $90

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBlack Friday 2020CalDigit
20% off $90+

CalDigit’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Mac accessories headlined by the TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. If a MacBook is your main work machine, this Thunderbolt 3 dock lets you turn it into a full-fledged desktop with access to five USB ports, three USB-C outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. There’s also 87W power passthrough, allowing you to achieve a single-cable setup. As a #1 best-seller, over 2,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons in today’s sale in order to lock-in the discounted price on everything below. Across the board, you’re looking at some of the very first price cuts on the CalDigit accessories, not to mention new all-time lows.

Other CalDigit deals today:

While you can currently score new M1 MacBooks at their best prices yet, our Mac accessories guide has plenty of other discounts for expanding your workstation. This morning already saw a series of price cuts Das Keyboard models from $95, but other highlights so far ahead of Black Friday include top-rated Macally accessories from $10, Samsung and WD storage starting at $70, and more.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Black Friday 2020 CalDigit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger...
Thanksgiving iOS + Mac app deals: R.B.I. Baseball, Swim...
Satechi Black Friday sale now live: HomeKit plug $30, A...
Thanksgiving delivers Kwikset smart locks, handles, and...
Amazon’s outerwear sale offers Tommy Hilfiger, Co...
Eve’s popular HomeKit sensors, smart plugs, more ...
Thanksgiving game deals: Crash 4, Mario 3D All-Stars, A...
Pick up a new read in Amazon’s Kindle eBook sale ...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 40% off

Brydge Black Friday sale goes live with up to 40% off iPad keyboards, Mac docks, more

Shop now Learn More

Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock packs 96W power passthrough [Deal]

Buy now Learn More
Up to 50% off

Belkin Black Friday sale: Thunderbolt 3 hubs, Qi chargers, more from $15 (Up to 50% off)

$15+ Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable $8, more

From $8 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox IPX7 Speaker $47 (22% off), more

From $9 Learn More
62% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $40 (20% off), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Thanksgiving iOS + Mac app deals: R.B.I. Baseball, Swim Out, Screeny, Star Wars, more

FREE+ Learn More
20%+ off

Satechi Black Friday sale now live: HomeKit plug $30, Apple Watch charger $75, more

From $15 Learn More