CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 docks, 10G Ethernet adapters, more on sale from $90

CalDigit’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Mac accessories headlined by the TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. If a MacBook is your main work machine, this Thunderbolt 3 dock lets you turn it into a full-fledged desktop with access to five USB ports, three USB-C outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. There’s also 87W power passthrough, allowing you to achieve a single-cable setup. As a #1 best-seller, over 2,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.
Be sure to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons in today’s sale in order to lock-in the discounted price on everything below. Across the board, you’re looking at some of the very first price cuts on the CalDigit accessories, not to mention new all-time lows.
Other CalDigit deals today:
- Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock: $117 (Reg. $160)
- USB-C Pro Dock: $180 (Reg. $200)
- Connect 10G Thunderbolt 3 Adapter: $135 (Reg. $150)
- AV Pro 2 6TB Storage Hub: $107 (Reg. $230)
- USB-C Gen2 SOHO Dock: $90 (Reg. $100)
- and even more…
While you can currently score new M1 MacBooks at their best prices yet, our Mac accessories guide has plenty of other discounts for expanding your workstation. This morning already saw a series of price cuts Das Keyboard models from $95, but other highlights so far ahead of Black Friday include top-rated Macally accessories from $10, Samsung and WD storage starting at $70, and more.
CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:
Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.
