WAVLINK’s USB 3.0 HDD enclosure drops to $7 for Prime members this Thanksgiving

WAVLINK Direct (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its SATA to USB 3.0 Hard Drive Enclosure for $7.09 Prime shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in recent months for a similar enclosure. With the ability to support up to a 4TB 2.5-inch solid-state or hard drive, this is the perfect way to make your own external portable storage. It’s translucent for a unique design that lets you see the drive inside. Plus, USB 3.0 transfer rates allow for up to 500MB/s speeds with an SSD, giving speedy portable storage to your own spec. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

WAVLINK USB 3.0 HDD Enclosure features:

Supports USB 3.0 external, SATA-I/II/III internal; Works great with 2.5 inch 5mm/ 7mm/9.5mm/ SATA HDD/SSD. Supports transfer speeds up to 6Gbps by UASP transfer protocol, which is up to 20% faster than USB 3.0.

Tool-free installation allows users to install and unmount within 3 seconds at ease, hot-swapping supported, plug and play

Fashionable & Artistic Modeling, APS plastic material Excellent cooling performance, easy set up for you

