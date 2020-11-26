WAVLINK’s USB 3.0 HDD enclosure drops to $7 for Prime members this Thanksgiving

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsWAVLINK
20% off $7

WAVLINK Direct (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its SATA to USB 3.0 Hard Drive Enclosure for $7.09 Prime shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in recent months for a similar enclosure. With the ability to support up to a 4TB 2.5-inch solid-state or hard drive, this is the perfect way to make your own external portable storage. It’s translucent for a unique design that lets you see the drive inside. Plus, USB 3.0 transfer rates allow for up to 500MB/s speeds with an SSD, giving speedy portable storage to your own spec. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for faster storage? Samsung’s 980 Pro NVMe SSD is down to $120 right now, which is 20% in savings. Plus, there are plenty of other storage deals available in our roundup from earlier today, so be sure to check it out and see if there’s something to fit your budget.

However, if it’s network attached storage you’re after, right now we’re tracking numerous discounts priced from $136. Whether you’re searching for a 2-bay NAS or 6-bay, we have several different options on sale from both Synology and QNAP right now.

WAVLINK USB 3.0 HDD Enclosure features:

  • Supports USB 3.0 external, SATA-I/II/III internal; Works great with 2.5 inch 5mm/ 7mm/9.5mm/ SATA HDD/SSD. Supports transfer speeds up to 6Gbps by UASP transfer protocol, which is up to 20% faster than USB 3.0.
  • Tool-free installation allows users to install and unmount within 3 seconds at ease, hot-swapping supported, plug and play
  • Fashionable & Artistic Modeling, APS plastic material Excellent cooling performance, easy set up for you

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

WAVLINK

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Put this highly-rated Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner under...
Black Friday Tesla accessory deals: USB Hub $20, Charge...
Finally get a haircut with Wahl’s Color Pro Recha...
Call home for the holidays with this 1080p USB webcam a...
Amazon’s TaoTronics sale slashes up to 28% off de...
Aqara’s Black Friday sale takes up to 36% off HomeKit...
Anker’s Nebula projector lineup on sale from $250...
Microsoft Surface Black Friday sale: Book 3 $1,300, Duo...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Today’s Kingston, Seagate, Samsung, and SanDisk storage deals start at $9

From $9 Learn More
Up to 46% off

Save up to 46% on Samsung and WD hard drives, SSDs, more from $70

From $70 Learn More

OWC’s new Elektron USB-C SSDs offer 1,011MB/s speeds with a miniature design

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $35

Put this highly-rated Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner under the tree for $21 (40% off)

$21 Learn More
75% off

DiscountMags Black Friday blowout from $3.50/yr.: Men’s/Women’s Health, Wired, more

$3.50+ Learn More
40% off

Sorel Early Access Black Friday Sale offers deals starting at $15 + free shipping

From $15 Learn More
Up to 35%

Black Friday Tesla accessory deals: USB Hub $20, Charger Dock $16, much more

From $13 Learn More
20%

Finally get a haircut with Wahl’s Color Pro Rechargeable Hair Clipper, now $24 (20% off)

$24 Learn More