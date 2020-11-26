The Pad & Quill Thanksgiving sale is now live and offering a rare 30% off sitewide when you use code PQ10 at checkout. The premium Apple gear and desktop accessory brand is pausing its 12-day holiday sale in favor of a sitewide blowout for Thanksgiving. While we regularly see sales at Pad & Quill, it’s not often it drops as low as 30%, never mind on everything the brand offers. Head below for closer look and more details.

Pad & Quill Thanksgiving sale:

The Pad & Quill Thanksgiving sale is certainly one of the best we have tracked all year. So if you have had your eye on any of its gorgeous leather or linen covers, MacBook bags, or accessories, now’s a great time to pull the trigger. Shipping is free in orders over $35.

While it’s hard to go wrong at 30% off, one standout offer is the leather Bella Fino iPhone 12 Wallet Case that regularly fetches $80. But with today’s markdowns and the discount code above, your price drops down to $57.56 shipped, or nearly 30% off the going rate. Easily one of the best prices we have tracked on the latest model Bella Fino, it also comes with the usual 25-year leather warranty. Designed to “perfectly fit” the 2020 iPhone 12 with 6.1-inch screen, you’re looking at full-grain American leather, UV-resistant, nylon stitching with French hem styling, compatibility with 3-coil wireless chargers,” and enough space for 5- to 7-cards/cash.

Here are some handy links to the various categories in the sale to help you make your way around: iPad covers, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, leather desktop gear, and more.

Outside of today’s Pad & Quill Thanksgiving sale, be sure to dive in to the rest of our Apple gear accessory Black Friday sales including Nomad, Moment, iOttie, totallee, Caudabe, and more. Then head over to our Apple and Black Friday deal hubs for more.

More on the Bella Fino iPhone 12 Wallet Case:

We made this case by hand with the very best leather in the world, we used a super strong UV-resistant stitch thread to bring it all together and we’ve even added a removable and improved oil rubbed polymer tray to protect the iPhone. Utilizing 3M clean release technology allows your iPhone to go wallet free when the occasion arises. The case has fine artisan craftsmanship all around including french hemmed seams and beautiful custom strap color options!

