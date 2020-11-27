The OtterBox Black Friday sale is now in full swing with 25% off just about everything the brand offers. That includes its latest iPhone 12 protective cases as well as many of the new MagSafe-focused designs. Deals on OtterBox’s latest-generation cases are generally hard to come by, especially with this kind of selection in terms of colorways and styles. Head below for more details on the OtterBox Black Friday sale.

OtterBox Black Friday sale:

The OtterBox Black Friday sale covers just about all the brand’s iPhone 12 solutions, but you also find the same 25% price drop on other iPhone models, iPad cases, Samsung devices, and much more. Shipping is free across the board on US orders.

It’s hard to go wrong here, especially on the newer model options, but one standout is the OtterBox iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Aneu Series Case with MagSafe for $37.46 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 25% off the going rate, the first notable discount, and, subsequently, the lowest we have tracked since they debuted in our best iPhone 12 case roundup. It offers “direct access to your touchscreen and raised screen bumpers help keep your screen and camera safe.” This model is infused with a silver-based additive that “continually blocks microbial growth.” Learn more about OtterBox’s MagSafe cases in our launch coverage.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the OtterBox Black Friday sale right here. You’l find some handy links to the various iPhone 12 models right here. And remember, the Marvel, Disney, and Star Wars models are eligible as well.

This is just one of the many Black Friday iPhone accessory deals live right now. We also have massive price drops available from Pad & Quill, Nomad, Moment, iOttie, totallee, Caudabe, and more. Hit up our Black Friday deals hub for additional offers.

More on the Aneu Series Case with MagSafe:

This true black iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro case is anything but basic. Slim, stylish and in sync with every look, slip it on and watch heads turn. Lasting antimicrobial technology helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria. Case is infused with silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth. DROP+ | 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!