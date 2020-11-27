Apple Watch deals start at $110 for Black Friday: Series 4 $220, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished Apple Watch models from $109.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, these devices originally sold for $329 or more. Today’s deal is the best refurbished price we’ve tracked on a Series 3 or newer Apple Watch model. One standout is Apple Watch Series 4 that’s marked down from $219.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 or more with today’s deal delivering a new all-time low and $20 less than our previous mention. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is “bright and colorful”, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

Those looking to save even more or opt for the more recent Series 5 model will want to jump over to this landing page. Deals start at $110 from Woot, today only, with a number of different configurations on sale across three different generations of Apple Watches.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Want your Apple Watch in new condition? Right now you can save on the latest Series 6 and SE at some of the best prices ever. Apple Watch Series 5 is also being heavily discounted throughout Black Friday, too. Head over to our Apple guide for all of the best Thanksgiving week deals currently ongoing.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

GPS

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

