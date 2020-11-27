Today, LEGO is unveiling the latest expansion to its collection of modular Creator Expert buildings with what will likely be the very last creation showcased in 2020. Stacking up to over 2,900 pieces, the new LEGO Police Station pairs a New York City-style headquarters with donut shop and more to expect your brick-built city. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO modular Creator Expert building and for all the details.

LEGO unveils new modular Police Station

As one of the more eagerly-awaited themes to receive a new kit each year, the latest annual installment of the modular Creator Expert buildings is out for all to see today. Differing from previous years that introduced entirely new locals into your brick-built city, this time around, LEGO is going back to a mainstay in its collection. As the sixteenth addition to the lineup, the new Police Station is now on the way.

Stacking up to 2,923 bricks, the new LEGO Police Station manages to stand out from the almost yearly addition of the same kind of model with a city design that’ll fit right in with the rest of the builds in the theme. It has a unique brick facade straight out of the 1940s with police officers in similarly-themed uniforms to match. Safe to say LEGO is trying to lean on the old school cop vibes here instead of anything modern. So it’s more Brooklyn Nine-Nine vibes here than Law & Order.

The building itself stands three stories tall and has furnished floors complete with all of the crime-fighting equipment and scenery you’d expect. Flanking either end of the Police Station are two miniature buildings in the form of a donut shop on the left and a newsstand with additional space on the right.

The accessory builds to the police station here are easily my favorite aspects of the build, as they bring a pop of color to the creation and round out the overall theming here. The laundromat sign off to the right is also a great touch.

LEGO Police Station available in January

The latest addition to the LEGO Modular Buildings Collection will be available starting on January 1. It enters with the usual $199.99 price tag that we see for these kits. It’ll launch along with all of the other 2021 creations that are on the horizon.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As for the model itself here, LEGO has continued to release striking kits as part of its modular Creator Expert buildings series. There’s a lot to like here for a city building, with the brickwork and overall design once again stacking up to a display-worthy model. It’s certainly a unique model compared to past additions to the theme, and builders are sure to appreciate that.

Though as far as the subject matter is concerned, it’s a bit disappointing to see LEGO center one of its most anticipated creations around a police station this year. I’m sure this is a build that’s been in the pipeline for quite some time, but it feels a bit out of touch for LEGO to close out the year with a kit that glorifies this kind of thing. Going with the 1940s approach definitely helps, and luckily, builders have the option to reconfigure the set to their liking and remove some of the elements that are in poor taste.

More details on LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

