Amazon’s slashing prices on Sperry Boots for Cyber Monday from $44 shipped, today only

-
FashionCyber Monday 2020Sperry
60% off From $44

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Event, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Sperry Boots for both men and women. Amazon Prime Members receive complimentary delivery, or in orders of $25 otherwise. Our top pick from this sale is the Sperry Top-Sider Women’s Saltwater Rain Boot for $83.97. These boots are regularly priced at $120 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. They’re available in two versatile color options and this style would make a perfect gift idea. The waterproof design is great for making a splash and it features a rigid outsole that promote traction. They’re also fleece-lined to add warmth, which is nice for winter weather. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this event is the men’s Avenue Duck Boots that are currently marked down to $43.93. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $110 and they’re available in two color options. This style is versatile to dress up or down with jeans or khaki pants alike. Plus, they’re waterproof and have a memory foam cushioning to promote all-day comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Finally, you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide to score additional Cyber Monday deals. We’ve already seen Nike and adidas offer deals to update your activewear with the latest gear.

Sperry Saltwater Rain Boots feature:

  • Shaft measures approximately Ankle” from arch
  • Duck-inspired wet-weather boot
  • Rawhide barrel lacing with rustproof eyelets for secure fit
  • Micro-fleeced liningprovides warmth underfoot
  • Non-marking lugged rubber outsole with Wave-Siping for ultimate wet/dry traction

