Beats headphones Cyber Monday deals from $55: Solo3 $110, Studio3 $165, more

Various retailers are offering up notable Beats headphones deals for Cyber Monday, headlined by the Solo3 wireless model for $109.99 over at Woot. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, consider Beats’ popular Solo3 wireless. With Apple’s built-in W1 chip, you can count on stellar 40-hour battery life and near-instant connectivity. Great as a gift or for those long holiday listening sessions trying to drown out the family. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 14,000 Amazon reviewers. Head below for even more Beats headphone deals.

Another standout today is the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds for $54.99 at Woot. That’s down from the usual $80 or so price tag and $5 off our previous mention. Powerbeats3 are backed by Apple’s W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after 5-minutes of powering up, you’ll have an hour of playback. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other Beats deals include:

For more on the headphones front, don’t miss this Cyber Monday deal on Apple’s AirPods. Prices start at $110 with the wireless case model hitting an all-time low of $140 for a limited time. Browse through the entire sale here.

Beats Solo3 features:

  • With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone.
  • Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance.
  • Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. Assembled product dimensions (L x W x H): 4.53 x 5.83 x 8.30 inches
  • Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls.
  • Comes with Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card.

