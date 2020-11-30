Cyber Monday Chromebook deals start at $149: Samsung, Acer, and more

Update: Just after posting, the Lenovo S330 went out of stock at the originally-noted price, but you’ll find a collection of Chromebook discounts below the fold from $149.

Cyber Monday is delivering a fresh batch of Chromebook deals today headlined by the Lenovo S330 2.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $159 shipped at Walmart. Usually selling for $299, here you’re saving 47% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $40 and marking a new all-time low. Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook is an ideal option for browsing the web from the couch or elevating your note-taking workflow at the start of next semester. The entire package weighs in at just 3.3-pounds despite packing a 14-inch display, and 8-hour battery life rounds out the notable features alongside 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory. There’s also USB-C, HDMI, and USB 3.0 connectivity, too. Over 640 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more from $149.

Other notable Chromebook deals:

For users in search of a more premium option, we’re still tracking some price cuts on the ASUS Chromebook Flip series for the very first time at $100 off. You’ll also want check out all of the price cuts in B&H’s Cyber Monday Apple sale, which is delivering $100 discounts on the new M1 MacBooks and more.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook features:

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple. Starts in seconds and stays fast throughout the day. With up to 8 hours of battery life, you can surf, work or play from anywhere. Automatic updates and backups offer protection and peace of mind.

