Samsung’s Galaxy earbuds on sale from $80: Buds Live $110 (Save 35%), more

Today only, Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $109.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Usually selling for $170, these earbuds just dropped to the Amazon low at $130 with today’s offer beating that by $20, undercutting our previous mention by $25, and marking the best we’ve tracked to date. As the latest pair of true wireless earbuds from Samsung, its Galaxy Buds Live improve over previous-generations with a new bean-shaped design that more naturally fits in your ear. That’s on top of active noise cancellation as well as 6-hour playback, with the Qi-enabled charging case bringing that up to 21-hours. Over 6,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a more in-depth look from our hands-on review. Head below for more from $80.

We’re also seeing the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on sale today for $109.99 at Amazon. Down from $150, today’s offer saves you 27%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. If you don’t care for the bean-shaped design on the lead pair of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+ are a solid alternative. They feature an Ambient Sound mode that cuts out distracting noise as well as 11-hour playback and a 4.6/5 star rating. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Or you could just go for the standard Galaxy Buds now that they’re marked down to $79.99 at Amazon. Usually fetching $120, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and one of the best offers to date. You’ll still find a true wireless design here, but without active noise cancellation and 6-hour battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Immerse yourself in quality sound with the Galaxy Buds Live. These sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce studio-level sound for your favorite playlist or podcast. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise wherever you are so you can stay focused, whether that’s on the call or just enjoying your music. And, the IPX2 splash resistance rating means your Buds can handle sweat or a light drizzle.

