Under Armour’s Cyber Monday Event slashes prices from $5: Shoes, apparel, more

50% off From $5

Under Armour’s Cyber Monday Event takes up to 50% off sitewide. No code needed. Score great deals for the athlete in your life with discounts on outerwear, running shoes, golf polos, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Tech Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $30, which is $10 off the original rate. This polo is great for everyday wear and features stretch fabric, which is nice for your golf swing. It also includes sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you cool and a loose fit keeps you breathable. You can find this style in eleven color options and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Under Armour customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks. You will also want to check out the Nike, adidas, and Lululemon Cyber Monday sales too.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

