VIZIO’s latest 65-inch 4K HDR 240Hz AirPlay 2 TV now $230 off, more from $150

Amazon is currently offering the 2020 VIZIO P-Series 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV for $969.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Usually selling for $1,200, today’s offer is just shy of 20% in savings and marks a new all-time low. As one of VIZIO’s latest TVs, this P-Series model delivers a 65-inch panel complete with 4K HDR picture, 200 local dimming zones for better contrast, and a 240Hz refresh rate. So whether you’re looking to enjoy as close to a movie theater experience at home as possible, or want a new TV to keep up with PS5 and Xbox Series X, this is worth a look. On top of AirPlay 2 and other smart features, four HDMI ports, Ethernet, and USB connectivity round out the features. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 160 customers. Head below for more VIZIO home theater gear from $150.

Other VIZIO home theater deals:

While you can still take advantage of these ongoing Polk soundbar deals from $139, there’s plenty more savings where that came from here for Cyber Monday. Other highlights include Samsung’s all-in-one Soundbar with Alexa at $198, as well as these Sideclick remote discounts at $15.

VIZIO P-Series 65-inch 4K TV features:

Introducing a beauty that’s pure beast: The P-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV packs VIZIO’s high-performance full-array backlight for pitch blacks, bold contrast and blazing highlights, while supercharged Quantum Color infuses every pixel with 120% more color. VIZIO’s next-generation IQ Ultra processor delivers ultra-performance, fine-tuning individual pixels for a jaw-dropping 4K image. The new ProGaming Engine is designed for intense console gaming action, with AMD FreeSync Premium, 4K 120Hz gaming, and VIZIO’s lowest input lag for a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance.

