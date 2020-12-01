9to5Toys Daily: December 01, 2020 – Nest Mini Christmas bundle $20, up to $300 off iPads, more

-
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed.
New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Top deals:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2020/12/9to5Toys-Daily-12-01-2020.mp3

Host:

Links:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

9to5Toys Daily: November 30, 2020 – B&H Cybe...
9to5Toys Daily: November 27, 2020 – Black Friday ...
9to5Toys Daily: November 25, 2020 – Beats Black F...
9to5Toys Daily: November 24, 2020 – 10.2-inch iPa...
9to5Toys Daily: November 23, 2020 – Black Friday ...
9to5Toys Daily: November 20, 2020 – $120 off Appl...
9to5Toys Daily: November 19, 2020 – iPad Pro hits...
9to5Toys Daily: November 18, 2020: New MacBook Pro gets...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 06, 2020

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 30, 2020 – B&H Cyber Monday sale, Apple Watch deals, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 19, 2020

Listen Now Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 11, 2020

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 30, 2020

Listen Now Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 05, 2020

Listen Now Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 13, 2020

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 15, 2020

Listen Now Listen now