Each year as December descends, we begin the annual tradition of diving into the latest LEGO Advent Calendars, and 2020 is certainly no different. With 24 days of creations on tap, we’ll be going through everything day after day to showcase what’s new as we inch closer to the big day towards the end of the month. This year, we’re taking a look at what the LEGO Star Wars and City sets have to offer in particular. So whether you’re following along at home or just checking out the builds, be sure to head below the fold to see how the 2020 LEGO Advent Calendars stack up.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2020 – Day 1:

Star Wars – A-Wing

Kicking things off this year, the first day of the LEGO action from the Star Wars side of things is focused around the iconic A-Wing starfighter. This miniature construction brings one of the year’s largest kits, the UCS A-Wing we saw back in May, to an even more compact build that’s comprised of only 19 pieces.

But even though it’s the complete opposite end of the version that preceded it, LEGO did a really great job here nailing the design and bringing this Star Wars vehicle into its smallest size yet. The part usage here is pretty notable all around, so we may very well be looking at one of the best micro builds from the entire 2020 Advent Calendar already, and it’s only the first day.

A-Wing

Ocean Exploration Barge

City – Ocean Exploration Barge

Then on the City side of things, the first day of the 2020 LEGO Advent Calendars is assembling a miniature Ocean Exploration Barge. Just like the Star Wars build for today, this one also draws inspiration from a previously-released set, bringing one of the largest City kits of the year into a 19-piece model.

The Ocean Exploration Barge may be way smaller this time around, but it still packs that signature dark blue coloring and even a working crane in the middle. I’d say that this is a pretty solid start for the City Advent Calendar and gives us a good look at what to expect from LEGO as we close out 2020.

Make sure to check back in tomorrow, as we’ll be continuing to unbox what each day of the 2020 LEGO Advent Calendars have in store. Then check out all of the upcoming 2021 LEGO kits to see what’s on tap for the new year.

