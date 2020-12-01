Parrot’s Anafi drone bundle hits $535 (Refurb, Orig. $900), more from $60

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Parrot Drones with prices starting at $60 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. One standout is on the Parrot Anafi Drone Extended Bundle at $534.99 in certified refurbished condition. Down from its original $900 going rate, and still typically fetching that much in new condition, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in four months. Complete with 2-hours of flight time per charge, Parrot Anafi has a 4-kilometer range and 4K HDR camera system for getting those scenic aerial shots. There’s also two extra batteries, a carrying case included, and a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 150 customers and you can learn more over at DroneDJ. More below.

Other notable Parrot discounts today:

If you’d prefer to upgrade your photography setup on the ground instead, we’re still seeing a notable bundle on GoPro’s latest HERO9. Right now, you can grab the action camera with $446 worth of gear for $350, marking the best value to date. So if flying a drone isn’t on your radar, this is a great way to capture the action of upcoming adventures.

Parrot Anafi Drone features:

Take in the scenery with this Parrot ANAFI drone. The robust, compact design lets you carry it wherever the trail takes you, and the drone unfolds easily when it’s time for flight. The camera captures beautiful 4K images and video, and this Parrot ANAFI drone keeps your footage smooth with its three-axis image stabilization.

