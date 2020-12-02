Linksys HomeKit 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to Amazon low at $250 (Save 38%)

Amazon currently offers the Linksys Velop WHW0303 Mesh HomeKit Wi-Fi System for $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching upwards of $500, it recently fell to $400 with today’s offer slashing off another $150 and marking a new all-time low at Amazon. This is also $50 under our previous mention. Included in this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi package from Linksys you’re getting three nodes that provide 6,000-square feet of coverage. On top of its 2.2Gb/s speeds and six Gigabit Ethernet ports, you’ll find HomeKit integration now that brings extra security features for smart home devices into the mix. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s offer is $25 under the price of a 2-pack of the routers right now. But to make out for less than the featured package without giving up the functionality, going with a single Linksys mesh Wi-Fi router at $200 allows you to expand down the line with the same HomeKit capabilities and 2.2Gb/s speeds.

For another way to expand your network, we’re also still tracking a new all-time low on QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS at $130. But if it’s Wi-Fi 6 you’re after, Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien is an easy recommendation alongside anything else in our roundup of the best 802.11ax routers. You’ll also want to check out the new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 access points that were just unveiled, too.

Linksys Velop is the Tri Band Wi-Fi system that works in perfect harmony to create a high range mesh network. Unlike traditional routers with range extenders, Velop’s Tri Band Wi-Fi system is connection points that provide 100 percent Internet speed throughout your home. By utilizing wireless mesh networking for whole home Wi-Fi, Velop delivers the freedom of reliable, secure, seamless connectivity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

