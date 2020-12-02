Bring this Philips SmartSleep Lamp to your nightstand for $155 (Save 23%)

Amazon currently offers the Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light for $154.95 shipped. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, comes within $5 of our previous mention, and is the third-best we’ve seen this year. Ideal for falling asleep more quickly at night and waking up more recharged in the morning, this Philips SmartSleep lamp features sunrise and sunset simulation for more natural lighting. It’s also a great addition to the desk to tackle seasonal affective disorder. There’s also soothing audio playback and an integrated 2.4A USB port to complete the package. Over 830 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those that can live without the more customizable light output and added relaxation features found above should consider the standard Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light at $123 instead. This offering will still send you off to sleep and wake you up with simulated lighting effects, but is a bit more basic in overall functionality. Its 4.3/5 star rating comes backed by over 9,000 reviews.

But if it’s smart lighting you’re after, the ongoing Philips Hue Cyber Week sale is worth a look. With up to 30% in savings on HomeKit lights, sensors, and accessories up for the taking, this is a great time to expand or kickstart your Philips Hue setup. Otherwise, our smart home guide has some other discounts that will do the trick, as well.

Philips SmartSleep Lamp features:

The Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light allows you to personalize your sleep and wake-up experience through sunset and sunrise simulation. Unlike a traditional alarm clock, it is designed to wake you in a more natural way, using a unique combination of light and sound. In the evening, light-guided breathing helps you relax to sleep and sunset simulation helps you fall asleep more peacefully. **** Smart features include midnight lamp, FM radio, phone charging dock, power back-up, speaker, auto dimming display, 25 personalized brightness settings and smart snooze.

