Bring this Philips SmartSleep Lamp to your nightstand for $155 (Save 23%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsPhilips
Reg. $200 $155

Amazon currently offers the Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light for $154.95 shipped. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, comes within $5 of our previous mention, and is the third-best we’ve seen this year. Ideal for falling asleep more quickly at night and waking up more recharged in the morning, this Philips SmartSleep lamp features sunrise and sunset simulation for more natural lighting. It’s also a great addition to the desk to tackle seasonal affective disorder. There’s also soothing audio playback and an integrated 2.4A USB port to complete the package. Over 830 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those that can live without the more customizable light output and added relaxation features found above should consider the standard Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light at $123 instead. This offering will still send you off to sleep and wake you up with simulated lighting effects, but is a bit more basic in overall functionality. Its 4.3/5 star rating comes backed by over 9,000 reviews.

But if it’s smart lighting you’re after, the ongoing Philips Hue Cyber Week sale is worth a look. With up to 30% in savings on HomeKit lights, sensors, and accessories up for the taking, this is a great time to expand or kickstart your Philips Hue setup. Otherwise, our smart home guide has some other discounts that will do the trick, as well.

Philips SmartSleep Lamp features:

The Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light allows you to personalize your sleep and wake-up experience through sunset and sunrise simulation. Unlike a traditional alarm clock, it is designed to wake you in a more natural way, using a unique combination of light and sound. In the evening, light-guided breathing helps you relax to sleep and sunset simulation helps you fall asleep more peacefully. **** Smart features include midnight lamp, FM radio, phone charging dock, power back-up, speaker, auto dimming display, 25 personalized brightness settings and smart snooze. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Philips

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Linksys HomeKit 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to Amazon l...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Frida...
Halter desks and standing risers up to 40% off today wi...
Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13: Stocking stuffers, ...
Save up to 30% on LG UltraWides, 4K USB-C monitors, mor...
Score a Microsoft 365 Family subscription + $50 Amazon ...
Board and card games up to 40% off at Amazon: Sushi Go ...
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless PS4/PS5 Headset now $24...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Philips Hue Cyber Week sale takes up to 30% off HomeKit lights, sensors, and more

30% off Learn More
Reg. $5

The “landscape-shaping” Old Man’s Journey for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $5)

$1 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Bridge Constructor Portal, Inner World 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $400+

Linksys HomeKit 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to Amazon low at $250 (Save 38%)

$250 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Cyber Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Fenyx Rising $50, Crash 4 $30, more

$10 Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Friday with lows from $300 (Save $100)

$300+ Learn More
40% off

Halter desks and standing risers up to 40% off today with deals from $50.50 shipped

$55.50+ Learn More