Home Depot takes up to 45% off DEWALT tools, ladders, more this week

-
Up to 45% Shop now!

This week only, as part of its Pro Special Buy, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off tools from DEWALT, Milwaukee, and others along with ladders and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V 4-tool Combo Kit with Extra Batteries for $329. As a comparison, there’s over $460 worth of original value here but this kit typically goes for $425. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in 2020. You’ll find four tools included with this bundle along with two 3Ah batteries and a wall charger. DEWALT wraps it all up with a carrying case help simplify your setup further. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout is the Gorilla Ladders 19-foot Aluminum Multi-position Ladder for $188.10. That’s down from the usual $225 price tag and the best we’ve seen in months. This aluminum ladder arrives with a multi-position design, making it easier to get just the right setup for various tasks. With a maximum 19-foot reach, this ladder should give plenty of height for basic tasks around the house and even some trickier applications, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars

Browse through the rest of this week’s sale for more deals on DEWALT and Milwaukee tools, ladders, and various other DIY essentials. Make sure to check out this great deal on a WORX compact circular saw at $95, as well, to make the most of your savings today.

DEWALT 4-tool Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK423D2 combo kit is ideal for most cutting and drilling applications. This kit includes a compact drill, recip saw, circ saw and work light. A contractor bag allows for portability of the kit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Adopt Zinus’ Louis Modern Soho Dining Table Set f...
Streamlight’s Nano LED keychain flashlight is under 1...
Breville Barista espresso machines now $100 off at Amaz...
Razer’s Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories on sal...
Zippo’s FireFast Torch reaches temperatures of up...
Coleman’s 4-Person Dome Tent is 27% off alongside...
Save up to 33% on LEGO Architecture: Dubai, Empire Stat...
Today’s best Android app deals: Slaughter 3, Lone...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 40%

Home Depot Cyber Monday sale: Take up to 40% off RYOBI, DEWALT, Milwaukee, more

From $5 Learn More

Lowe’s Black Friday ad 2020: DEWALT tools, smart home accessories, more

Learn More
Reg. $150

Untether from an outlet with RYOBI’s cordless rotary tool for $99

$99 Learn More

Ace Hardware Black Friday Ad 2020: BOGO Christmas lights, DEWALT deals, grill sales, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI Electric String Trimmer and Blower Kit $88, more

Learn More
Save $54

Adopt Zinus’ Louis Modern Soho Dining Table Set for $196 (Save $54)

$196 Learn More
35% off

Streamlight’s Nano LED keychain flashlight is under 1.5-inches tall at $5 (New low, 35% off)

$5 Learn More