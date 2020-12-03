Home Depot takes up to 45% off DEWALT tools, ladders, more this week

This week only, as part of its Pro Special Buy, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off tools from DEWALT, Milwaukee, and others along with ladders and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V 4-tool Combo Kit with Extra Batteries for $329. As a comparison, there’s over $460 worth of original value here but this kit typically goes for $425. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in 2020. You’ll find four tools included with this bundle along with two 3Ah batteries and a wall charger. DEWALT wraps it all up with a carrying case help simplify your setup further. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout is the Gorilla Ladders 19-foot Aluminum Multi-position Ladder for $188.10. That’s down from the usual $225 price tag and the best we’ve seen in months. This aluminum ladder arrives with a multi-position design, making it easier to get just the right setup for various tasks. With a maximum 19-foot reach, this ladder should give plenty of height for basic tasks around the house and even some trickier applications, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of this week’s sale for more deals on DEWALT and Milwaukee tools, ladders, and various other DIY essentials. Make sure to check out this great deal on a WORX compact circular saw at $95, as well, to make the most of your savings today.

DEWALT 4-tool Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK423D2 combo kit is ideal for most cutting and drilling applications. This kit includes a compact drill, recip saw, circ saw and work light. A contractor bag allows for portability of the kit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!