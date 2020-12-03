Leather MacBook-ready messenger bags up to 42% off today with deals from $35

Today only, Woot is offering up to 42% off highly-rated Estalon leather messenger bags. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout is the 15-inch Estalon Brown Leather Messenger Bag for $34.99. Originally $75, it typically sells for $60 at Amazon, is now 42% off the going rate, and at the lowest we can find. It features a padded 14-inch laptop compartment, bottom-mounted padding to protect your belongings, and a series of both external and internal pockets, including a pen holder and a RFID-blocked wallet compartment. Made of “full-grain cowhide leather,” it also has YKK zippers, brass fittings, and a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the $22 AmazonBasics 15.6 Inch Laptop and Tablet Case Shoulder Bag. It carries even better ratings and comes in both 15- and 17-inch variants. It might not have the cowhide leather build, but it will get the job done for less and comes with a much better 1-year warranty.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot leather messenger bag sale right here for additional options from $35. We also still have a collection of Timbuk2, Fossil, and Lowepro bags from $20 as well as additional Timbuk2 options from $16. Hit up our fashion deal hub for even more.

More on the Estalon Brown Leather Messenger Bag:

Estalon Bags stands for a centuries-old tradition of knowledge, ingenuity and culture. The ‘city of dreaming spires’ is considered to be the prototypical university city. The Estalon Bags combines the cultural ambitions of her spiritual hometown, with the traditional art of leather craft to create the perfect companion for every lifestyle. No matter if you are on a scientific mission, if you want to become the next contemporary poet or if your only wish is to have a well organized bag with a stylish look – with the Estalong Bags you’re well-equipped to be up for every adventure.

