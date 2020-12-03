Elevate your MacBook with this highly-rated aluminum stand for $24 (Save 20%)

Nulaxy Direct (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Ergonomic Aluminum Laptop Stand for $23.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention for the second-best price this year, and comes within $0.50 of the low. Comprised of a single piece of aluminum, this laptop stand elevates a MacBook and more than 6-inches off your desk. Not only will it help tackle neck strain, but the design helps cool your machine with an open-backed design. Over 8,400 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. More details down below the fold.

At the $24 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a stand with a similar design to the featured deal for less at Amazon. But if the elevated design isn’t a must and you’re just in the market for some added ergonomics, this more compact stand at $19 is a great alternative. Not only does it let you pocket some extra savings, but also comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,000 customers.

And now that you’ve kickstarted the workstation overhaul, our Mac accessories guide is worth diving into for additional discounts. From monitors and Thunderbolt docking stations to standing desks and mice, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your setup without paying full price.

Nulaxy Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

MacBook stand works as a raiser to elevate the laptop screen to 6’’ for a perfect eye level fixes your posture and help to reduce neck pain back pain and eye strain Creating extra space and to work more ergonomically. Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-15 6 inches such as MacBook Air and Pro.

Sabrent’s M.2 NVMe SSD USB-C Enclosure dips to $3...
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush no...
Make your own tortillas with this Victoria Cast Iron Pr...
Save $200 on iRobot’s Roomba i7/+ smart robotic v...
Sunny Health & Fitness deals start at $16: Plyo Bo...
Snag Swagtron’s $110 Swagboard Hoverboard while i...
Amazon kid’s Book Box sub just went 45% off ahead...
Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $5 (Sa...
