Synology’s new DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS packs 451MB/s speeds at $650 (Save $50)

Amazon offers the Synology DS1520+ Diskstation 5-Bay NAS for $649.99 shipped. Down from $700, today’s offer is only the third price cut we’ve seen, matches the second-best to date, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. As one of the latest and greatest offerings from Synology, its DS1520+ NAS delivers five hard drive bays with support for up to 80TB of storage. You’ll also find a pair of built-in M.2 slots for setting up an SSD cache as well four Gigabit Ethernet ports that enable up to 451MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,300 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the enhanced performance found above, while also stepping down to a 4-bay solution, will want to consider the Synology DS920+ NAS at $550 instead. This is still one of the brand’s latest releases, but delivers a slightly more compact design and affordable feature set. There’s support for up to 64TB of storage alongside dual NVMe SSD slots, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

But if it’s just something to handle Time Machine backups and the like, QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS might be up to the task. It’s currently marked down to $130, saving you 27% from the going rate. This one won’t be able to handle the same capacities as either of the Synology above, but it’s worth checking out for those getting into the NAS game for the first time.

Synology DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS features:

Synology DiskStation DS1520+ is an ideal network-attached storage solution, suitable for small office and IT enthusiasts. Two built-in M.2 SSD slots and Synology SSD Cache technology allow you to boost system I/O and application performance. With scalable storage design, DS1520+ lets you start small and expand storage capacity with the Synology DX517 as your data grows.

