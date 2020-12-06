Gotrax’s XR Ultra Electric Scooter falls to new all-time low of $330 (Save $70)

-
AmazonGreen DealsGotrax
Reg. $400 $330

Amazon currently offers the Gotrax XR Ultra Electric Scooter for $329.99 shipped. Down from $400, today’s offer is good for an 18% discount, beats previous discounts by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring an aluminum design, the Gotrax XR Ultra delivers up to 15.5MPH top speeds with a 17-mile range. Enough though the weather is getting a bit too cold for causing around thew neighborhood or to the store, locking in today’s discount will let you get the most out of the electric vehicle come spring. There’s also pneumatic tires for a smooth ride alongside and LED display and headlight. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 500 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

But if you’re looking for a more affordable way to get your kids in the EV game, consider the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING instead. It delivers much of the same electric scooter features found above, just with a 10MPH top speed and 6.3-mile range. But for $195, it’s a great alternative to the lead deal with its 4.5/5 star rating and #1 new release status at Amazon.

Then be sure to swing by our Green Deals guide for even more environmentally-conscious discounts today. These tankless water heater deals are still live at up to 40% off alongside this price cut on the Sense Energy Monitor, which is down to an all-time low of $239.

Gotrax XR Ultra Electric Scooter features:

The XR Ultra Commuting Scooter equipped with One-step folding system for portability. Aluminum material to enhance the stability, and a special Red Safety Button to protect the handlebar from folding while riding. High capacity LG Battery 7.0AH with a maximum travel range of up to 17 miles under optimum conditions. Our Smart Battery Management System ensures the battery safety, and extends the battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Gotrax

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple Pencil 2 gets a rare price drop to $115
Ring’s line of popular video doorbells is discoun...
Amazon’s Gift an eBook sale takes up to 67% off t...
Razer’s Wolverine controller brings customizatio...
Add LaCie’s Rugged 4TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive to your...
Refresh your bed with mattress toppers and sheet sets f...
Grab this 20-piece Gotham Steel Cookware Set while it...
Microsoft’s matte black Surface Pro 7 just fell t...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Blower $300, more

Learn More
Up to 30%

Best Black Friday electric bike and e-scooter deals

Shop now! Learn More

Green Deals: Bird Electric Scooter $299, more

Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Electric Leaf Blower $79, more

Learn More
Up to 30%

Fluidfreeride offering big savings, free electric scooters (and planting 100 trees per sale!)

Shop now! Learn More
47% off

Segway’s Ninebot S Scooter hits second-best 2020 Amazon offer at $110 off, more from $200

From $200 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 80V Electric Blower $174, more

Learn More
Reg. $129

Apple Pencil 2 gets a rare price drop to $115

$115 Learn More