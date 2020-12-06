Gotrax’s XR Ultra Electric Scooter falls to new all-time low of $330 (Save $70)

Amazon currently offers the Gotrax XR Ultra Electric Scooter for $329.99 shipped. Down from $400, today’s offer is good for an 18% discount, beats previous discounts by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring an aluminum design, the Gotrax XR Ultra delivers up to 15.5MPH top speeds with a 17-mile range. Enough though the weather is getting a bit too cold for causing around thew neighborhood or to the store, locking in today’s discount will let you get the most out of the electric vehicle come spring. There’s also pneumatic tires for a smooth ride alongside and LED display and headlight. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 500 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

But if you’re looking for a more affordable way to get your kids in the EV game, consider the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING instead. It delivers much of the same electric scooter features found above, just with a 10MPH top speed and 6.3-mile range. But for $195, it’s a great alternative to the lead deal with its 4.5/5 star rating and #1 new release status at Amazon.

Gotrax XR Ultra Electric Scooter features:

The XR Ultra Commuting Scooter equipped with One-step folding system for portability. Aluminum material to enhance the stability, and a special Red Safety Button to protect the handlebar from folding while riding. High capacity LG Battery 7.0AH with a maximum travel range of up to 17 miles under optimum conditions. Our Smart Battery Management System ensures the battery safety, and extends the battery life

