Just days away from the launch of PlayStation 5, a new PS5 Remote Play app has quietly popped up out of nowhere, according to reports. Not to be confused with the already available PS4 Remote Play app that allows gamers to run titles on “PC, Mac, Apple iOS, or Android devices,” this is the PS5 version. It seemingly allows gamers to use a PlayStation 4 console to control a PS5. Head below for more details and a closer look.

While the launch of the new PS5 Remote Play app has come with little to no explanation from Sony, it would appear as though it will allow gamers to control and play a PS5 from a PS4 console. There are clearly a number of questions this presents, like how the controller setup will work — DualShock 4 can play some PS4 games on PS5, not true next-generation games — but early hands-on tests seem to suggest all things are working as expected.

To use Remote Play, you’ll have to hit up the System Settings menu on your PS5 to enable it. From there, you simply boot up the app on the PS4 and get going. Gamers are presented with some options when doing so. It first offers up an prompt to “use this PS4 to connect to and control your PS5,” before asking which of three resolutions you would like to connect with (540p, 720p, and 1080p).

According to reports, the PS5 Remote Play App is automatically being rolled out to PlayStation 4 owners, and it might very well be sitting on your dashboard right now.

The new app will also reportedly allow gamers to connect with their PS5 via mobile and PC devices, but questions still remain. How wide will support for DualShock 4 on PS5 games actually be using this remote play setup, if at all? Sony has already suggested it will be limited at best, but that was before the PS5 Remote Play app popped up. With just days remaining before the giant console goes back on sale for launch day, we will update this post if Sony drops more details on how the PS5 Remote Play App functions.

