G-Tech Thunderbolt 3 and USB hard drives start at $84.50, today only

Today only, B&H is offering various G-Technology Hard Drives from $84.50. Free shipping is available on everything. Our top pick is the G-Technology 10TB G-DRIVE with Thunderbolt 3 for $349.95 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $450 going rate and the best we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include transfer speeds up to 180MB/s along with a sleek metal design that will match your Apple-focused setup. It ships with both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C/A cables, so you have plenty of flexibility when it comes to connecting up your devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the G-Technology 1TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive for $84.50 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $150, today’s deal beats just about every other retailer out there. This model sports a USB-C interface and offers bus-powered connectivity, so you won’t have to worry about lugging around an extra power cord. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You can check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on top-rated storage from G-Technology. But be sure to act quick, as some models are beginning to sell out. On the storage front, we also have a great price drop on WD’s Red Plus 4TB NAS hard drive at $90, which is down from the usual $120 price tag.

G-Technology 10TB G-DRIVE features:

The 10TB G-DRIVE with Thunderbolt from G-Technology is an external 7200 rpm hard drive complete with a 64MB cache . The enclosure of this drive features both Thunderbolt and USB 3.0 ports, allowing you to connect this drive to a variety of computer configurations. Once connected, the drive is capable of data transfer speeds of up to 245 MB/s making it the ideal storage solution for a variety of data-intensive applications.

