With the new year on the horizon, we’re getting more and more of a complete picture of what to expect from LEGO once 2021 rolls around. Today, we’re getting another official look at what to expect, thanks to the very first LEGO catalog that’s been released. Head below for a closer look at the new creations in the first LEGO catalog for 2021.

LEGO Catalog 2021

While we’ve already gotten first looks at many of the upcoming LEGO sets for 2021, the catalog here is offering up some new additions. Included in the 92-page flier are a collection of builds in LEGO’s upcoming lineup, though it’s worth noting that this catalog is specifically for New Zealand, so some of the release dates will likely end up varying compared to here in the US.

Amongst some of the upcoming builds we haven’t seen before, there’s a new Creator 3-in-1 Space Mining Mech that joins the previously-revealed Wild Lion build. Both look to be fresh changes of pace compared to previous builds in the Creator theme and should surely be popular once they release.

We’re also getting a better look at the upcoming Ninjago lineup, with a variety of new mechs, vehicles, and playsets. I’m a big fan of the Aztec-inspired designs present on a lot of the builds, and while pricing hasn’t been confirmed on the lot, they’re likely to remain some of the best values in the LEGO world.

LEGO continues the 2021 action with some new Minecraft builds, as well as an expansion of its Dots theme. But you’ll want to dive into the full catalog right here for a closer look at all of the new unveils.

On top of the LEGO 2021 sets that we’re just seeing for the first time today, there’s also a better look at many of the creations that were previously showcased. From the new Marvel creations to Technic and some close-up shots of the upcoming Star Wars X-Wing and Tie Fighter, there’s a lot to check out here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Aside from the cool new creations that builders will be able to look forward to in the coming weeks, the biggest takeaway is the staggered release schedule here. While it remains to be seen how much of these dates will actually apply here in the United States, as this is the New Zealand catalog, but previous reports have indicated that we’d be seeing a new wave of kits in both January and March.

Previous years have seen a larger release to start before being expanded later in the spring, but the new catalog here seems to all but confirm that the LEGO 2021 wave will be doing things a bit differently. There’s slated to be a new batch of Star Wars sets released in March, so hopefully, we’ll get the first look at those in the coming weeks, as well.

More details LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!