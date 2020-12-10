FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab this affordable $6 workout band set and start your 2021 regimen

-
AmazonSports-Fitness
Reg. $10 $6

QKUS Direct (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Letsfit Resistance Band Set for $5.93 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $10 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked so far at Amazon. For those willing to skip the costly gym membership in 2021, this bundle is a great option for working out at home. Each band is 12- by 2-inches with varying levels of resistance, ideal to pair with yoga and pilates. Over 54,000 Amazon users have left a combined 4.5/5 star rating, ensuring that your investment should last through rigorous workouts at home. It’s also a #1 best-seller there, as well.

Put your savings to use and grab some top-rated Nite Ize Gear Ties to keep your bands organized. I love using these nifty cable ties to keep cables in-line when not being used, and they’d pair perfectly with these resistance bands too. A three pack is $3.98 which is a great pair with today’s lead deal.

Now that your workout routine is shored up, consider jumping our to our coverage of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Flash Sale that takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more. We have top picks on shoes, workout gear, and more all featured in yesterday’s coverage, which you can see here.

Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands feature:

  • 5 Resistance Bands Include: Made from 100% natural latex. Comes in 5 different resistance strength levels: X-Light, Light, Medium, Heavy and X-Heavy. They’re suitable for beginner or a seasoned workout sportsman.
  • Efficient Workout: Loop Resistance Bands increase the effectiveness of your exercises. Used for a range of workouts, from glute and hip activation, strength techniques to integrate seamlessly with every workout program such as Yoga, Pilates,etc.
  • Multifunctional: The resistance band set can be used to exercise all parts of muscles such as arms, chest, abdomen, glutes and legs, also good for Physical Therapy, Recovery or to increase Mobility.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

DEWALT’s XR Brushless Drill/Driver Kit bundles tw...
Lifeprint’s instant Bluetooth photo printer needs...
Qardio’s Apple Health-ready blood pressure monito...
Colgate Teeth Whitening Pen, Crest Whitestrips, more no...
SanDisk’s iPhone-ready 256GB iXpand Flash Drive +...
Google Pixel 4a 5G sees first cash discount from $459
Refresh your bed sheets with these highly-rated 6-piece...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 74W USB-C PD Charger $28 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40+

Add The Step Original Aerobic Platform to your home workouts at $25 (Reg. up to $40)

$25 Learn More
$15 off

Amazfit’s Band 5 tracks blood O2, heart rate, sleep, + 15-day battery life for $30 (Reg. $45)

$30 Learn More
Up to $39

Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $259

From $259 Learn More
67% off

The Game Awards PlayStation and Xbox digital sales now live at up to 67% off

Now Live Learn More
Save $70

DEWALT’s XR Brushless Drill/Driver Kit bundles two 5Ah batteries at $70 off, more from $28

From $28 Learn More
Reg. $60+

Lifeprint’s instant Bluetooth photo printer needs no ink at $50 (Amazon low)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $205

APC’s 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS Pro falls to new all-time low at $160 (Save 22%)

$160 Learn More
Reg. $50

Get your groom on with Remington’s Shortcut Pro Body Hair Trimmer at $29.50 (Reg. $50)

$29.50 Learn More