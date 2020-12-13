VIZIO P-Series 4K AirPlay 2 TVs fall to new lows at up to $370 off: 65-inch $900, more

Amazon is currently offering the 2020 VIZIO P-Series 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV for $899.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,200, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $90, saves you 25%, and marks a new all-time low. VIZIO’s new P-Series TV is centered around a 65-inch 4K HDR panel that’s backed by a 240Hz refresh rate and 200 local dimming zones. You’ll also benefit from AirPlay 2 and other smart features as well as four HDMI ports, Ethernet, and USB connectivity to complete this PS5 and Xbox Series X-ready home theater upgrade. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 545 customers.

If the 65-inch model featured above won’t cut it, Amazon is also discounting the larger 75-inch version of VIZIO P-Series 4K TV to $1,329.99. Usually fetching $1,700, today’s offer amounts to $370 in savings and matches the all-time low. You’re getting a nearly identical package here, just with a larger screen and all of the other functionality noted above.

Then head on over to our home theater guide for some additional ways to overhaul your setup. If neither of the VIZIO models are going to cut it, perhaps the incredibly unique Samsung rotating Sero 43-inch TV will make the perfect upgrade now that it comes with a $600 gift card. We’re also seeing a new all-time low on the AirPlay 2-enabled Bose Soundbar 500 at $449.

VIZIO P-Series 65-inch 4K TV features:

Introducing a beauty that’s pure beast: The P-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV packs VIZIO’s high-performance full-array backlight for pitch blacks, bold contrast and blazing highlights, while supercharged Quantum Color infuses every pixel with 120% more color. VIZIO’s next-generation IQ Ultra processor delivers ultra-performance, fine-tuning individual pixels for a jaw-dropping 4K image. The new ProGaming Engine is designed for intense console gaming action, with AMD FreeSync Premium, 4K 120Hz gaming, and VIZIO’s lowest input lag for a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance.

