Meister debuts two new Mandalorian watches for Mando Mondays, more

Star Wars is back today for another installment of its Mando Monday festivities with a collection of new collectibles from the new Disney+ series. This time around, you’ll find a pair of stylish Meister watches from The Mandalorian alongside upcoming Black Series figures and more. Head below for a closer look.

Meister unveils two new Mandalorian Watches for Mando Monday

Since the second season of The Mandalorian started airing in October, we’ve been getting new weekly drops of collectibles, apparel, and other merchandise from a galaxy far, far away. Last week saw the exciting debut of a highly detailed Mandalorian NERF Blaster, and now today another batch of unveils have arrived.

As part of the ongoing Mando Mondays, today we’re getting a look at quite a few new ways to bring the iconic bounty hunter and lovable Grogu into your collection. One of the more eye-catching releases this time around is a pair of new watches from Meister.

The folks at Meister are no strangers to releasing Star Wars-inspired timepieces, and the brand’s latest releases deliver some new action from The Mandalorian. Its first watch from the series launched earlier in the year with a Beskar-inspired design, and now Meister is back with two new styles to choose from.

Meister’s Automatic Mandalorian Watch is surely the standout here with a full stainless steel design that carries over onto the band as well. Alongside Mudhorn insignias just like you’ll find on Mando’s very own Beskar armor, there’s also other theming that brings the package together on this unique timepiece. It’s now available for purchase at $450 and ships at the end of the month.

Or for Baby Yoda fans, Meister also has a new The Child Rose Gold Watch that brings the character’s iconic stylings to your wrist. The included leather band pairs well with the rose gold casing and similar Mandalorian iconography as the Beskar-clad option above. This one is now available for $60.

Star Wars Black Series fans are also in for a treat, as Bo-Katan is officially joining Hasbro’s lineup of collectible figures. There’s the same overall quality that fans have come to expect from the series of collectibles, with a new version of the character straight out of her appearance in The Mandalorian earlier this season. The Black Series Bo-Katan will sell for $20 and launches in June of next year.

You can find all of the other unveils in the latest Mando Mondays drop right here. Odds are this will be one of the last reveals of the season, so be sure to lock-in any pre-orders today before they begin to sell out as we head into 2021.

9to5Toys’ Take

The latest Mando Monday action has delivered some pretty slick new releases, with the pair of Meister Mandalorian watches really stealing the show. It’s always great to see brands bring designs out of the Star Wars universe into actual apparel or accessories, and the folks at Meister have done a wonderful job capturing the Beskar design in the Mandalorian Watch. Not to mention, the Baby Yoda styling isn’t bad, either.

