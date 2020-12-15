Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Squadrons $20, Mario Odyssey, Kirby, Minecraft, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Star Wars: Squadrons on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $40, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we have tracked. This one sits players in the cockpit of “starfighters from the new republic and Imperial fleets” in galactic 5v5 space battles. There are X-wings and TIE fighters, as well as the ability to customize your load-outs and cosmetics, all of which now available at the best price yet. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby Star Allies, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Minecraft for Switch, Mortal Kombat 11, The Witcher 3, and much more.

