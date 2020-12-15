Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Squadrons $20, Mario Odyssey, Kirby, Minecraft, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Star Wars: Squadrons on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $40, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we have tracked. This one sits players in the cockpit of “starfighters from the new republic and Imperial fleets” in galactic 5v5 space battles. There are X-wings and TIE fighters, as well as the ability to customize your load-outs and cosmetics, all of which now available at the best price yet. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby Star Allies, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Minecraft for Switch, Mortal Kombat 11, The Witcher 3, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- SEGA’s 60th anniversary mini-games now FREE
- Nintendo Game Awards sale from $7
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario Odyssey physical $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild physical $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Minecraft Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Black Order Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 PS5/Series X Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Power Rangers Grid Collector’s $20 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Watch Dogs: Legion PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $30 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch game sale from $42
- Astral Chain $42 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Or $45 physical
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion $60 (Reg. $80)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon now offering Buy 2 Get 1 FREE games
- Incl. Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more
- Nioh 2 on PS4 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $35+)
- FIFA 21 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from $50 (Reg. $60 – $70)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
