Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Computer Speakers drop to $90 (Reg. $120)

Walmart offers the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Computer Speakers for $89.97 shipped. That’s down from the original $150 price and regular $120 going rate. Today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low by $20, as well. With a classic Klipsch design and THX certification, this 2.1-channel setup is a great way to upgrade your audio experience on a PC, Mac, or even some TVs. There’s a 200W amplifier driving the entire setup, along with dedicated audio controls, mini plug input, and more. You’ll receive two speaker cables with purchase, as well, with 10-feet of space each. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Go with Amazon’s in-house computer speakers at $18. You’ll miss out on the subwoofer and dedicated volume controls, but that price tag is certainly very attractive. For those on a budget, this is a solid way to ditch your computer’s integrated speakers and improve audio quality.

While we’re on the subject of audio, don’t miss this week’s big Marshall speaker and headphone sale that’s currently taking up to 45% off a wide range of styles. Deals start at $70 and headlining offer comes in the form of Marshall’s Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $130. Amongst a handful of standout features is 20-hour battery life and USB-C charging.

Klipsch ProMedia Speakers feature:

THX-certified, three-piece computer audio system

Exclusive Klipsch MicroTractrix Horn maximizes digital technologies such as CDs, MP3 downloads, and streaming radio programs

200-watt digital hybrid amplifier driven ProMedia 21 incorporates a convenient headphone jack as well as a miniplug input

