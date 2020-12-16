FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Computer Speakers drop to $90 (Reg. $120)

-
mac accessoriesWalmartklipsch
Reg. $120 $90

Walmart offers the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Computer Speakers for $89.97 shipped. That’s down from the original $150 price and regular $120 going rate. Today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low by $20, as well. With a classic Klipsch design and THX certification, this 2.1-channel setup is a great way to upgrade your audio experience on a PC, Mac, or even some TVs. There’s a 200W amplifier driving the entire setup, along with dedicated audio controls, mini plug input, and more. You’ll receive two speaker cables with purchase, as well, with 10-feet of space each. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Go with Amazon’s in-house computer speakers at $18. You’ll miss out on the subwoofer and dedicated volume controls, but that price tag is certainly very attractive. For those on a budget, this is a solid way to ditch your computer’s integrated speakers and improve audio quality.

While we’re on the subject of audio, don’t miss this week’s big Marshall speaker and headphone sale that’s currently taking up to 45% off a wide range of styles. Deals start at $70 and headlining offer comes in the form of Marshall’s Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $130. Amongst a handful of standout features is 20-hour battery life and USB-C charging.

Klipsch ProMedia Speakers feature:

  • THX-certified, three-piece computer audio system
  • Exclusive Klipsch MicroTractrix Horn maximizes digital technologies such as CDs, MP3 downloads, and streaming radio programs
  • 200-watt digital hybrid amplifier driven ProMedia 21 incorporates a convenient headphone jack as well as a miniplug input

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

klipsch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide sees first discount a...
Aukey’s 1080p webcam upgrades your Zoom game for ...
Expand your MacBook’s potential with this 7-in-1 ...
Plugable debuts Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac with 100W p...
TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh Wi-Fi System falls to $140...
New HyperDrive Power Hub is ‘smaller than a deck ...
Last-chance Instant Pot deals from $45: Duo Nova, Smar...
Samsung T7 Touch 1TB Portable SSD returns to Amazon low...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Logitech Z407 Review: Clear, powerful sound with effortless wireless control [Video]

Learn More
25% off

Add a Solo Loop band to your Apple Watch in various sizes and colors for $12

$12 Learn More
55% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 11 Pro Case $5 (54% off), more

$5 Learn More
36% off

Amazon last-minute jewelry gift sale from $12: Earrings, necklaces, rings, more up to 36% off

From $12 Learn More
30% off

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide sees first discount at $103 off, more monitors from $167

$167+ Learn More
30% off

TOMS takes 30% off sitewide just in time for the holidays: Boots, slippers, more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, To the Moon, AR-kid Space, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $28

Get a 4-pack of best-selling LED lanterns for $20, a great stocking stuffer

$20 Learn More