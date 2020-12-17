Withings Body Smart Scale works with Apple Health at a low of $48 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the Withings Body Smart Scale for $47.99 shipped in both white and black styles. Normally fetching $60, here you’re saving 20% with today’s price cut matching our previous mention for the all-time low. With the new year around the corner, now is a perfect time to upgrade your arsenal with a way to measure fitness progress throughout 2021. Withings Body integrates with Apple Health and a variety of other platforms to monitor weight and BMI right from your smartphone. Other notable features include the ability to track stats from up to eight different people, set weight goals, and more. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More details below.

Those looking to get in the HealthKit scale game for less will find quite a few notable options for less on Amazon. One of these alternatives is the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale, which will only set you back $20 at Amazon. Alongside featuring a similar list of trackable stats, this model comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 20,000 customers and even carries #1 best-seller status.

And while we’re talking about upgrades to your fitness regimen, Apple Watch SE deals have returned with plenty of time before it’s time to start meeting the 2021 fitness goals. Prices start at $250, marking some of the best offers we’ve seen to date. Or just check out everything else in our fitness tracker guide for some more affordable options. Then swing by these other Withings deals for more.

Withings Body Smart Scale features:

Body offers a complete weight tracking experience tailored to individuals seeking easy, effective weight management. Weighing in is just the first step. Each session also provides instant feedback via weight trend and BMI screens, plus automatic sync to a free app on your smartphone, so you can track progress any time, anywhere.

