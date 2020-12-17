FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Withings Body Smart Scale works with Apple Health at a low of $48 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesWithings
Reg. $60 $48

Amazon offers the Withings Body Smart Scale for $47.99 shipped in both white and black styles. Normally fetching $60, here you’re saving 20% with today’s price cut matching our previous mention for the all-time low. With the new year around the corner, now is a perfect time to upgrade your arsenal with a way to measure fitness progress throughout 2021. Withings Body integrates with Apple Health and a variety of other platforms to monitor weight and BMI right from your smartphone. Other notable features include the ability to track stats from up to eight different people, set weight goals, and more. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More details below.

Those looking to get in the HealthKit scale game for less will find quite a few notable options for less on Amazon. One of these alternatives is the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale, which will only set you back $20 at Amazon. Alongside featuring a similar list of trackable stats, this model comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 20,000 customers and even carries #1 best-seller status.

And while we’re talking about upgrades to your fitness regimen, Apple Watch SE deals have returned with plenty of time before it’s time to start meeting the 2021 fitness goals. Prices start at $250, marking some of the best offers we’ve seen to date. Or just check out everything else in our fitness tracker guide for some more affordable options. Then swing by these other Withings deals for more.

Withings Body Smart Scale features:

Body offers a complete weight tracking experience tailored to individuals seeking easy, effective weight management. Weighing in is just the first step. Each session also provides instant feedback via weight trend and BMI screens, plus automatic sync to a free app on your smartphone, so you can track progress any time, anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Withings

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Refresh those aging bed sheets for the holidays: 4-piec...
Score an Apple Watch sport band for just $5 in various ...
Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Sp...
Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game bund...
Kindle eBook gifts starting from $1 for today only: Ste...
Finish your DEWALT shopping at up to 30% off today via ...
Samsung’s Galaxy A51 Smartphone is even more affo...
Latest Anker sale discounts Powerhouse 100 to $127, USB...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $40

Amazon slashes up to $40 off Withings smartwatches, scales, and thermometers

From $79 Learn More
$29 off

Qardio’s Apple Health-ready blood pressure monitor and smart scale are up to $29 off

From $80 Learn More
$11 off

Anker’s eufy Smart Scale C1 works with HealthKit, Google Fit, more at $19 (Reg. $30)

$19 Learn More
50% off

Fossil’s Collider HR Hybrid Smartwatch strikes new low of $97.50 (50% off), more from $71

From $71 Learn More
Shop now

Belkin holiday sale takes 20% off Thunderbolt 3 docks, smart home gear, more

20% off Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 17, 2020 – SanDisk storage Gold Box, Anker sale, more

Listen now
50% off

Clarks takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 40% off sale styles from $30

+ extra 40% off Learn More
30% off

Refresh those aging bed sheets for the holidays: 4-piece sets from $32 at Amazon (Up to 30% off)

From $32 Learn More