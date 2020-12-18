FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OnePlus 8T Android Smartphone with four cameras sees $100 discount to $649

Reg. $749 $649

Amazon currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $649 shipped. Usually selling for $749, today’s offer saves you $100 and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Delivering a more budget-focused handset compared to its other releases, the OnePlus 8T still packs plenty of flagship features like a 6.55-inch 120Hz display and 5G connectivity. Warp Charge technology nets you a “full day’s power” in just 15 minutes and around back you’ll find 48MP quad-camera array. To complete the package, OnePlus includes 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Rated 4.3/5 stars and we found it to be the “best OnePlus smartphone to date” in our hands-on review. More details below.

With plenty of savings left over from the lead deal, it’s a good call to pick up one of the official OnePlus cases to protect your new smartphone. The brand’s Sandstone Bumper Case is a great option at $25, providing a slim design that won’t add too much bulk while still protecting against bumps, scrapes, and the like. But if you’re looking for a little extra durability, its Karbon Bumper Case might be worth a look instead.

Then be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Android app deals for discounts on loading up your new handset with games and more. There’s also plenty of other hardware deals in our Android guide, including Samsung’s Galaxy A51 at $325 and more.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

