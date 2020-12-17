FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Space Invaders, GymACE Pro, Among the Stars, more

It is now time to dive into today’s best Android game and app deals. This is the place to score the most notable price drops on Android software from Google Play and beyond every afternoon of the work week. Today’s collection features some highly-rated productivity apps as well as language and photography suites and a host of retro arcade games. More specifically speaking, we have a couple versions of Space Invaders, GymACE Pro, Among the Stars, Rush Rally 3, X Launcher Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a new price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy A51 Smartphone, which now joins ongoing offers on Motorola’s One Action and Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G. The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 dropped down to $219 this morning while deals on its 15-inch touchscreen model and HP’s 14-inch Chromebook are both still live. You’ll also want to dive in to today’s new Amazon Anker sale for all of your accessory needs as well this morning’s Gold Box SanDisk promotion and today’s Smartphone add-on roundup for deals on Bluetooth speakers, charging gear, and more. 

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game bundle $20, Bioshock Collection $19, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Space Invaders Infinity Gene:

The internationally award-winning evolving shooting game, now available for Android! The more you play, the more the game evolves! Legendary shooter SPACE INVADERS has evolved once again, this time with an unprecedented new system! The game begins similarly to the classic SPACE INVADERS, but the more you play, the more the game evolves! Unlock new stages and new system features for a whole new shooting game experience!

