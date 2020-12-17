It is now time to dive into today’s best Android game and app deals. This is the place to score the most notable price drops on Android software from Google Play and beyond every afternoon of the work week. Today’s collection features some highly-rated productivity apps as well as language and photography suites and a host of retro arcade games. More specifically speaking, we have a couple versions of Space Invaders, GymACE Pro, Among the Stars, Rush Rally 3, X Launcher Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Space Invaders Infinity Gene:

The internationally award-winning evolving shooting game, now available for Android! The more you play, the more the game evolves! Legendary shooter SPACE INVADERS has evolved once again, this time with an unprecedented new system! The game begins similarly to the classic SPACE INVADERS, but the more you play, the more the game evolves! Unlock new stages and new system features for a whole new shooting game experience!

