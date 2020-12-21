AmazonBasics, Osprey, Fossil, and Timbuk2 bags plunge as low as $14 (Up to 30% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a nice variety of AmazonBasics, Osprey, Fossil, and Timbuk2 bags discounted as low as $14. Our top pick is the Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack for $25.10 shipped. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked since July. This Osprey pack sets itself apart from backpacks by shrinking down into a compact size that can easily be stuffed into another bag. A stretch mesh side pocket allows you to easily stow a water bottle and internal space lets you haul whatever snacks or pieces of gear you deem as essential. The bundled carrying case provides an extra layer of protection for one of your accessories. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags up to 30% off.

More bags on sale:

If you’re looking for some PC or Mac storage solutions to slide in your new bag, we’ve got you covered. Amazon is taking up to $30 off a few options, swing by our fresh roundup of discounts to see if anything is a good fit for you. Brands include Western Digital and Seagate with pricing as low as $73.

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack features:

Features volume of 1098 cubic inches or approximately 18 liters

Stretch mesh side pocket for gear or water bottles

Airmesh harness provides comfortable carry anywhere in the world

Packs down into its own carrying case

Pockets: 3 exterior

